Previous
More than a tree by sjgiesman
308 / 365

More than a tree

The diversity of life in this 2x3” piece of bark just amazes me. When I see a tree it’s so much more than just a tree
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful textures
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact