308 / 365
More than a tree
The diversity of life in this 2x3” piece of bark just amazes me. When I see a tree it’s so much more than just a tree
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
Photo Details
Album
365
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful textures
February 27th, 2025
