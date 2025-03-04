Previous
A shadow of spring by sjgiesman
313 / 365

A shadow of spring

I like this shot as a b&w. I posted the other because a spring shot seemed to need a spot of green.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact