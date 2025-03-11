Previous
Wild crocus by sjgiesman
318 / 365

Wild crocus

I was out cycling and came across this lovely carpet of purple. What a surprising treat.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
