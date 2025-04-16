Family

This is my 365th day. My goal was to take a photo every day. I’ve got a few holes in the calendar but perfection wasn’t my purpose.



Thanks you all for your kind comments and support. It made a word of difference. My favorite thing from this past year was seeing all your beautiful work, laughing at your witty titles, seeing parts of the word I’ll never see and seeing things I see everyday but in a new way. You all are what has made this 365 journey worthwhile. I can’t thank you enough.



I plan to be back after a bit of a break. Until then I’ll keep an eye on your work. You inspire me to see beauty in every day.