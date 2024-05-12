Previous
Angry Moka by sjgiesman
5 / 365

Angry Moka

I was warned not to let the brew “get angry”. “Just one more shot” put her over the top and ended bitterly.
The “Dramatic Warm” photo filter seemed appropriate
12th May 2024 12th May 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise