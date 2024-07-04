Previous
Tired Frog by sjgiesman
24 / 365

Tired Frog

This statue commemorates Dublin Ohio's longest standing community event - the Frog Jumping Contest, happening since 1967.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
