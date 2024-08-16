Previous
Sisters 2 by sjgiesman
Sisters 2

3 of my sisters and I took a trip to Mackinac Island for a swim around the Island event. (There were 2 others on the relay to make up a 6 person team to swim the 8.2 mi around the Island)
