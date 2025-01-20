Previous
Rock ice abstract by sjgiesman
67 / 365

Rock ice abstract

It’s been very cold here. I seem to be taking a lot of shots along that theme.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact