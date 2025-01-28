Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
71 / 365
Day’s end
The boats are coming in after a great day on the ice. With rain and warmer temps in the forecast the ice boating season will likely come to an end. It’ll be a season talked about for years. We’re lucky if we get black ice like this once in a decade.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
354
photos
20
followers
16
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Latest from all albums
279
69
70
280
281
71
282
283
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Option number 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th January 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close