Surrounded by Sticks by sjoblues
53 / 365

Surrounded by Sticks

This is the Taft Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, seen through a long-standing (although it's gone now) sculpture of willow saplings by sculptor Patrick Dougherty.
24th May 2021 24th May 21

Shannon

Photo Details

