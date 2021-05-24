Sign up
53 / 365
Surrounded by Sticks
This is the Taft Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, seen through a long-standing (although it's gone now) sculpture of willow saplings by sculptor Patrick Dougherty.
24th May 2021
24th May 21
Shannon
ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images.
Tags
sculpture
,
willow
,
cincinnati
,
landmark
,
natural frame
,
patrick dougherty
,
taft museum
