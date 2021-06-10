Previous
Disapproval by sjoblues
Disapproval

I'm not sure if I'm receiving this disapproving look from Clancy because I am outside and he is inside or because the patio door obviously needs a good washing.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Shannon

ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images. I belong to...
Lesley ace
Haha you can almost hear him tutting 😊
June 9th, 2021  
