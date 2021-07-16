Previous
Dummerston Church by sjoblues
Dummerston Church

Looking up at the façade of the Dummerston Church in Dummerston, Vermont, built in the 1800s. An open and affirming congregation; everyone is welcome here.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Shannon

ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images.
