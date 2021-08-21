Sign up
106 / 365
Farm Stand
There are a number of farm stands around me, some that are more like retail stores and others like this; small, but still worth a visit. There's nothing better than fresh-from-the-fields corn and tomatoes.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Shannon
ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images.
110
photos
10
followers
23
following
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Views
6
365 Again
LG-M430
27th July 2020 2:43pm
Tags
corn
,
vegetables
,
farm stand
,
roadside attraction
