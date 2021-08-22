Sign up
107 / 365
She's Got Curves
The curvy, imperfect beauty of an heirloom tomato. Looking forward to having this beauty as part of dinner this evening.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
0
0
Shannon
ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images.
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
3
365 Again
LM-Q720
22nd August 2021 1:05pm
Tags
red
,
fruit
,
garden
,
tomato
,
vegetable
,
heirloom tomato
