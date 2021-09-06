Sign up
119 / 365
I Wish That Was My House...
There's a house over there in the distance, in the woods. I'd be happy living there. This is in Acadia National Park in Maine, USA.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
0
0
Shannon
ace
@sjoblues
I'm an editor who likes to take pictures. I'm a purist, I don't like a lot of after-effects (computer manipulation) of images.
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Album
365 Again
Camera
SLT-A65V
Taken
9th October 2017 9:25am
Tags
water
,
fall
,
autumn
,
foliage
,
maine
,
acadia national park
