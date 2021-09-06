Previous
I Wish That Was My House... by sjoblues
119 / 365

I Wish That Was My House...

There's a house over there in the distance, in the woods. I'd be happy living there. This is in Acadia National Park in Maine, USA.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Shannon

