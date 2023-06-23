Previous
Finishing touches by sjoyce
163 / 365

Finishing touches

Working on some decorative panels to finish off the boat painting
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise