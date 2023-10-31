Previous
Blue tit by sjoyce
213 / 365

Blue tit

Have being to photograph a visiting coal tit but he/she is just too quick for me, so made do with a blue tit instead as they like to sit a while.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise