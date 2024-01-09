Previous
St Andrews Church by sjoyce
240 / 365

St Andrews Church

Took a walk around intending to spot some birds but didn't since any at all other than a solitary crow.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
