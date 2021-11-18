Sign up
80 / 365
Dobermans in harmony
I stayed with a friend in Lincolnshire today and took this shot of her two Doberman dogs (Frank and Holly) laying happily together in front of the fire.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Sarah Stewart
@sjs
I like taking photographs and have joined to develop my photography skills and get inspiration from others more talented than me on here. It’s also...
80
photos
19
followers
31
following
21% complete
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sarah’s First 365 project 2021
Tags
dogs
,
doberman
Bucktree
Sweet fur babies. I like how the brown one is looking right at you.
November 18th, 2021
