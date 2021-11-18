Previous
Dobermans in harmony by sjs
80 / 365

Dobermans in harmony

I stayed with a friend in Lincolnshire today and took this shot of her two Doberman dogs (Frank and Holly) laying happily together in front of the fire.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Sarah Stewart

Bucktree
Sweet fur babies. I like how the brown one is looking right at you.
November 18th, 2021  
