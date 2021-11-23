Sign up
85 / 365
A botanical lock
A pretty lock on the Wey navigation canal.
I’ve got an annoying green flare from a reflection on the lens!
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Sarah Stewart
@sjs
I like taking photographs and have joined to develop my photography skills and get inspiration from others more talented than me on here. It’s also...
85
Tags
canal
,
lock
