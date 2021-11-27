Previous
Commemorative flowers by sjs
88 / 365

Commemorative flowers

Beautiful arrangement to honour an RAF war time hero
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Sarah Stewart

@sjs
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful bouquet. Nice symmetrical framing.
November 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful in its simplicity.
November 27th, 2021  
