Fallen flower by sjs
186 / 365

Fallen flower

Spotted this fallen camellia and thought how pretty it looked on the pavement. Caught a photo before it rotted like the others.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Sarah Stewart

@sjs
I like taking photographs and have joined to develop my photography skills and get inspiration from others more talented than me on here. It’s also...
