Oldest postbox in town by sjs
Oldest postbox in town

Stumbled upon this red postbox in Eton at the weekend. I’ve seen a King George V postbox but never a Queen Victoria postbox. Appropriately very close to Windsor Castle.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Sarah Stewart

@sjs
Sarah Stewart
