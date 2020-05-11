Previous
Next
Sea Shell by sjwyatt
17 / 365

Sea Shell

“One cannot collect all the beautiful shells on the beach. One can collect only a few, and they are more beautiful if they are few.”
~Anne Morrow Lindbergh
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Sandra Wyatt

ace
@sjwyatt
Wife to wonderful husband, Mother to 5, "Nana" to 12. Photography is a hobby and I am always learning. I look forward to...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
what a perfect shell
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise