17 / 365
Sea Shell
“One cannot collect all the beautiful shells on the beach. One can collect only a few, and they are more beautiful if they are few.”
~Anne Morrow Lindbergh
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Sandra Wyatt
ace
@sjwyatt
Wife to wonderful husband, Mother to 5, "Nana" to 12. Photography is a hobby and I am always learning. I look forward to...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
11th May 2020 10:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
seashell
Sheila Guevin
ace
what a perfect shell
May 12th, 2020
