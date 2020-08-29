Previous
Sunset by sjwyatt
Sunset

I have been absent from here for a while. I had a Brain tumor and had surgery in July for removal. I feel so blessed to get to enjoy beautiful sunsets again and the desire to pickup my camera once more.
Sandra Wyatt

@sjwyatt
Wow you have been through a lot Sandra, very happy you are still here!
August 31st, 2020  
@kali66 Thank you Kali!
August 31st, 2020  
