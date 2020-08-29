Sign up
Previous
Next
32 / 365
Sunset
I have been absent from here for a while. I had a Brain tumor and had surgery in July for removal. I feel so blessed to get to enjoy beautiful sunsets again and the desire to pickup my camera once more.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Sandra Wyatt
@sjwyatt
Album
365 Year 1
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th August 2020 9:21am
glowing
trees.
sunset.
thanks.
sky.
kali
Wow you have been through a lot Sandra, very happy you are still here!
August 31st, 2020
Sandra Wyatt
@kali66
Thank you Kali!
August 31st, 2020
