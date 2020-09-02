Previous
Sunset by sjwyatt
34 / 365

Sunset

We are having the most beautiful sunsets and I can't help but capture them.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Sandra Wyatt

Sandra Wyatt
Wife to wonderful husband, Mother to 5, "Nana" to 12. Photography is a hobby and I am always learning.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Most definitely worth capturing.
September 3rd, 2020  
