Previous
Next
IMG_9098 by skibunny5981
6 / 365

IMG_9098

Almost everyone in our community has their Christmas decorations and Christmas tree taken down. We leave everything up until the Epiphany. Photo came out a little blury but I still like it.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Sandy Addison

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise