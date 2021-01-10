Previous
IMG_9311 by skibunny5981
10 / 365

IMG_9311

We met my friend's new puppy today. He is so cute! The kids really enjoyed playing with him.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Sandy Addison

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
