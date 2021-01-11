Previous
Next
Happy by skibunny5981
11 / 365

Happy

My dog Happy sitting patiently waiting to go outside. I like the reflection I was able to get of him in the glass but I wish I moved back more to get his full body in the frame.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Sandy Addison

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise