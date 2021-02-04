Previous
life with 3 kids by skibunny5981
34 / 365

life with 3 kids

No energy or motivation to take a real photo today. A picture of my messy living room after the kids have gone to bed. Taken with my cell phone.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

skibunny

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
