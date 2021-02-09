Sign up
36 / 365
Oil change
While waiting to get my oil change the pattern of these tires all lined up caught my eye. This was taken with my crappy cell phone camera. Wished I had brought my camera with me.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
skibunny
@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
