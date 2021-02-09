Previous
Next
Oil change by skibunny5981
36 / 365

Oil change

While waiting to get my oil change the pattern of these tires all lined up caught my eye. This was taken with my crappy cell phone camera. Wished I had brought my camera with me.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

skibunny

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise