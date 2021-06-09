Previous
Butterly release diptych by skibunny5981
137 / 365

Butterly release diptych

We released our butterflies! I thought these 2 photos worked well together as a diptych. It was really really hard to get the butterfly in the photo. There were 3 butterflies total and this was the last one.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

skibunny

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
