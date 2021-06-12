Previous
Next
dance recital photos by skibunny5981
140 / 365

dance recital photos

Dance portraits that I took of my three kids before their dance recital. I used Savage seamless backdrop and two studio lights.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

skibunny

@skibunny5981
I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise