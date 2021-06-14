Previous
kite diptych by skibunny5981
kite diptych

Having some fun flying kites on the beach! I love creating these diptychs for when I can't decide on just one photo.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

I am a wife, teacher, and mother of 3. I love capturing the everyday moments in life and silly antics of our kids. ...
