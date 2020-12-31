Previous
New Year’s Eve 2020 by skinnywhippet
New Year’s Eve 2020

Joe and Joe helping Finley build his garage. Found out today that Joe definitely goes in the RAF on 10th Feb 2021. So pleased for him, so sad fir me.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Andrea Briggs

@skinnywhippet
