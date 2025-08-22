Previous
Returning To My Roots by skipt07
Returning To My Roots

What got me interested in photography? I've had an interest for years, just looking at photographs, then my wife and mother went together and bought me my first film camera, a Minolta SRT101. I subscribed to a photography magazine or two. At some point, I came across some of Ansel Adams' photos, and I fell in love with black and white photography. I went so far as taking some courses on black and white film and print development, and I had my own darkroom. I've had a desire to go back to black and white for a while, but haven't. Maybe it is time?
