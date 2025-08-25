End of A Legacy?

Cracker Barrel is an American chain of restaurants and gift stores with a Southern country theme. The company's headquarters are in Lebanon, Tennessee, where Cracker Barrel was founded by Dan Evins and Tommy Lowe in 1969. The chain's early locations were positioned near Interstate Highway exits in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, but expanded across the country during the 1990s and 2000s. As of August 10, 2023, the company operates 660 stores in 45 states.



Cracker Barrel's menu is based on traditional Southern cuisine, with appearance and decor designed to resemble an old-fashioned general store. Each location features a front porch lined with wooden rocking chairs, a stone fireplace, and decorative artifacts from the local area. Cracker Barrel partners with country music performers.



If you haven't heard, the new CEO has decided that the popular restaurant chain needs change even though sales have been strong, and there is an uproar on social media. We stopped today with the hopes of getting one more meal from their menu, but it was too late. The menu has already been changed, even though the interior and exterior still resemble the traditional Cracker Barrel.

Will Cracker Barrel face the same fate as Bud Light when it decided to go woke?

