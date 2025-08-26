Previous
Rain Moving In by skipt07
Rain Moving In

When we arrived at Cracker Barrel, the clouds were starting to stack up on the horizon. A few minutes later, it started to rain.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
beautiful shot, love those clouds and of course, the flare!
August 28th, 2025  
