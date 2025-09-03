Sign up
102 / 365
Sunflowers- Black and White version
I decided to turn the sunflowers into a black and white image to add to my black and white album
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
4
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3220
photos
165
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
3rd September 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Stunning
September 4th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab!
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2025
