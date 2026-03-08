Sign up
102 / 365
Another Attempt
This is a second attempt at trying to capture grass blowing in the wind.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
2
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3397
photos
162
followers
149
following
27% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th March 2026 2:18pm
amyK
ace
Looks windy to me!
March 11th, 2026
Barb
ace
Super capture, Skip!
March 11th, 2026
