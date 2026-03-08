Previous
Another Attempt by skipt07
Another Attempt

This is a second attempt at trying to capture grass blowing in the wind.
8th March 2026

amyK ace
Looks windy to me!
March 11th, 2026  
Barb ace
Super capture, Skip!
March 11th, 2026  
