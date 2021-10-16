Previous
Begonia by skipt07
Begonia

These have been unbelievably beautiful even since the temps have dropped. They reside on our side porch.
16th October 2021 16th Oct 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Mags ace
They really are so lovely!
November 20th, 2021  
KV ace
Beautiful. Love the tones... fantastic color.
November 20th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 20th, 2021  
