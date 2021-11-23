Sign up
16 / 365
Still Watching Over Us
Our moon is waning gibbous but still lighting up the night. [BoB]
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
November 24th, 2021
