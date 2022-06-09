Sign up
129 / 365
Honey Bee
It is good to see a honey bee collecting pollen. The honey bee population in our area has been hit hard due to the use of a lot of sprays farmers are using for weed control.[BoB]
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Composition and Design
Canon EOS 90D
9th June 2022 3:38pm
Milanie
ace
Terrific focusing!
June 11th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful close up capture.
June 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
June 11th, 2022
