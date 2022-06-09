Previous
Honey Bee by skipt07
Honey Bee

It is good to see a honey bee collecting pollen. The honey bee population in our area has been hit hard due to the use of a lot of sprays farmers are using for weed control.[BoB]
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Milanie ace
Terrific focusing!
June 11th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful close up capture.
June 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
June 11th, 2022  
