Previous
Next
Peony In a Vase by skipt07
130 / 365

Peony In a Vase

Our peonies are about done for another year. I wish they lasted longer. I stacked three photos and for some reason, the vase now almost looks like a drawing. I shot this against my lightbox. [BoB]

That you all so much for taking the time to view my honey bee photo and for your incredible comments and favs.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Love this
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise