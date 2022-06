Vintage Base Ball Association

A throw to first for the out? No, the runner was safe as the first baseman dropped the ball. The players didn't wear gloves back then. All three teams that played today were all from Ohio.

The team wearing the blue shirts were the Addison Mountain Stars and the ones with the big A on the front were the Akron Black Stockings. The Mountain Star uniforms looked like regular long-sleeved Dickie shirts and black trousers, No numbers or logo.