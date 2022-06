America’s Pastime

The game was played using the original rules from the mid-1800s. This is the second baseman for the Addison Mountain Stars. The players wore uniforms that made them appear like they just exited an Iowa cornfield. Bats were a little thinner, the balls were handmade to be a little softer since players didn’t wear gloves and pitchers threw underhand (the over-the-top release wasn’t a pitching standard until 1884). [🅱🅾🅱]