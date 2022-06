Striker

Back in the 1800s, the batters were called strikers. The uniform of this player for the Akron Black Stockings sure suited him.

One rule that confused some in the crowd was the one-bounce rule. Originally, batters were out even if the ball hit the ground. If the fielder caught the ball on one bounce, the batter โ€“ known as a striker back then โ€“ was out. However, any runners on base could advance without tagging up. [๐Ÿ ฑ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ฑ]