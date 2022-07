Happy Independence Day America

Happy 246th Birthday! We've been through a lot together. Here's hoping it can continue for another 246 years.

Some ladies from our church provide a luncheon for senior widows and widowers once a month between April and December.

My wife created these for table decorations. I thought they looked so nice that I should photograph one of them. This is looking down on it. I will post another from the side. [BoB]