Previous
Next
Chicory in a Vase by skipt07
150 / 365

Chicory in a Vase

The chicory is in full bloom. I cut a couple of twigs and brought them into the house to shoot with my lightbox. The blue flowers open as the sun comes up, but they close around midday when the sun is strongest.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great high key image
July 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
July 22nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is wonderful.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise