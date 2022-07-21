PennDOT Art Panorama - Meadville, PA

ALONG THE SMOCK HIGHWAY IN Meadville, Pennsylvania, in an otherwise drab stretch of strip malls, the north side of the road is lined by a colorful pattern of repurposed road signs that stretches for nearly a quarter mile. Located on the property of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation building (hence the name “PennDOT”), the PennDOT Road Sign Sculpture Garden is the most perplexing set of driving instructions you’ll ever see.Alternatively known as “Read Between the Signs,” the road sign sculpture garden was created when art students from the nearby Allegheny College teamed up with DoT employees who had a few extra road signs on their hands. The result was both bizarre and ingenious, portraying the Pennsylvania landscape with a recycled metal homage.If I were to print this, the image would be 7 inches (17.78 cm) high and 80 inches long (152.4 cm).This is only a small portion of the art. Here are three links so that you can see larger photos of some of the art on display created by local college students. Definitely worth the time to look if you have the time